GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Lesley Eastham, who once served as deputy coroner in Georgetown County and spent years as an EMT/paramedic, died last week after a long battle with cervical cancer. She was 72.

According to an online obituary, Eastham served as a paramedic for most of her life in Horry and Georgetown Counties working for various agencies including Murrells Inlet-Garden City Rescue, Midway Fire, and Georgetown County Emergency Services.

She began her career with Georgetown County in August 1991 and served as an integral part of the fire and EMS community through the years, training and educating first responders in pre-hospital emergency care.

Eastham also acted as deputy coroner and department infectious control officer of Georgetown County during her career.

She retired as a lieutenant firefighter paramedic with Georgetown County Fire-EMS in 2021 but continued to volunteer for the county.

“Lesley always went above and beyond the call of duty,” her obituary read. “Her reach spread throughout the community. Lesley loved spending time with her husband, family, friends, and her dog, Stasha. She also loved gardening and being outside on the farm – with her chickens and goats.”

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 17 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Community Center (200 Barnhill Road) in Hemingway.

A final radio call will go out at 3:00 p.m.