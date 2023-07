GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown closed County Line Road and Rose Hill Road Monday morning after a person was ejected from their vehicle.

According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, crews responded to the County Line Road area around 10:30 a.m. for a reported crash.

Upon arrival, EMS located a crash victim ejected from a vehicle at Rose Hill Road.

County Line Road and Rose Hill Road were closed as crews worked the scene.