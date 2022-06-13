GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Saint Frances Animal Center will waive adoption fees on all pets through June 30 as the shelter works to care for a recent influx of animals.

According to Executive Director Suzanne Roman, the increase in new intakes is likely attributable to “the lack of pet-friendly housing, current inflation, puppy and kitten season, and post-COVID-19 travel.”

The shelter is not accepting new intakes until it can find homes for the animals currently in its care.

In an effort to encourage loving families to adopt, the shelter is waiving adoption fees through June 30. Instead, donations of the adopter’s choosing will be accepted.

All pets will be spayed, neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and given vaccines and flea treatments.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Click here to view available animals and fill out an adoption form.