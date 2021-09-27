SC Dept. of Mental Health hosting multiple job fairs across the Waccamaw region

WACCAMAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Mental Health will be hosting three job fairs throughout the week in different parts of the Waccamaw region.

Officials are looking to hire for five positions with multiples openings.

Positions are being offered at their Georgetown, Kingstree and Conway locations.

For compensation and benefits, state health benefits and retirement plan options will be offered along with competitive salaries.

Before each event, job seekers must complete an application online.

Open positions include:

Mental Health Professionals (all locations)

Administrative Specialist (Georgetown & Kingstree)

Direct Support Professional (Conway)

Fiscal Technician (Conway)

Client Advocate/Peer Support Specialist (Conway & Georgetown)

Job seekers are asked to bring resumes, college transcripts, any certifications and any other additional information that would be important for the job position.

The job fair schedule will go at Waccamaw Center for Mental Health:

Monday, Sept. 27 at Kingstree location (501 Nelson Bld.)

Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Georgetown location (525 Lafayette St.)

Friday, Oct. 1 at Conway location (164 Waccamaw Medical Park Dr.)

Each event will go from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

For more information on job opportunities, click here.