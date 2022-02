GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a Friday morning crash in Georgetown County that left one person dead.

According to SCHP, the crash happened shortly before noon Friday on US 701.

A 2016 Ford SUV was stopped in traffic behind a tractor trailer when another tractor trailer approached from behind and slammed into the back of the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was killed.