SC island property owners ask state to keep sandbag wall on DeBordieu beach

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — A politically appointed board will hear an appeal from property owners who want to bury sandbags along a South Carolina beach to fight erosion.

A three-member committee of the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) board voted unanimously last week to hold a hearing before the full board early next year.

The board will consider overturning a staff decision denying permission to keep sandbags in place on DeBordieu Island.

Opponents fear sandbag walls are likely to make the beach wash away faster.

Coastal regulators say the bags were put in illegally by seven landowners after a 2020 hurricane.

