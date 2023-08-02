MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina lawmaker who represents portions of Charleston and Georgetown counties was recently injured while on deployment in Africa.

Officials say State Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, a captain in the South Carolina National Guard and Murrells Inlet native, was deployed to Africa in June as part of the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Details about the injury were not immediately provided.

“I’m praying for a quick recovery for my friend Senator Stephen Goldfinch who was injured in Africa while being deployed with the National Guard,” said U.S. Representative Russell Fry in a message on Facebook. “Hoping he can get home safely to his family soon.”

Goldfinch was taken to Germany where he is receiving treatment.