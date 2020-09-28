SC Maritime Museum hosting Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Maritime Museum will host “Water/Ways,” a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian.

The exhibit includes interactive displays, and “will explore and highlight the environmental and cultural impact water has had on the country and its people.”

From the symbolic role of water as a sacred element, to the practical necessity of water, to the determinative role that access to clean water plays in socioeconomic development, the exhibit flows through the ways in which water is integrated into daily life.

Visitors can view the exhibit from September 28 through November 8.