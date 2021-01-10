Scattered showers for Monday afternoon

We’re going to see a quiet end to our weekend but rain is on the way to start the work week.

Overnight tonight we’ll see mostly clear skies and even a sunny start to your Monday with lows dropping down into the 30s. Throughout the afternoon tomorrow we’ll see more clouds start to push north across the area followed by some scattered showers during the afternoon and into the evening. Some of those showers will still be linger overnight through to early Tuesday, but the second half of your Tuesday we’ll start to see some more sunshine.

The rest of the week ahead looks cool and quiet with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows in the 30s.

Monday, sunny start with scattered afternoon showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s.