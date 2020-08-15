Scattered showers for Sunday afternoon

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. A weak front will remain stalled across the area through tonight. The weak front will push offshore Sunday, and rain chances will be a little lower, but areas east of I95 could still see some scattered evening storms. Slightly drier air will move in behind this front for Monday, and most places will stay dry. Another system will move in for the middle of next week with higher rain chances returning. Temperatures through the weekend and into next week will remain near normal in the 80s to near 90.

Tonight, partly cloudy and humid with scattered showers. Lows in the mid to low 70s.

Sunday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 85-90.