Scattered showers Friday

Warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Moisture from Tropical Depression Nicholas will remain across the area tomorrow with more scattered showers and thunderstorms. High pressure to our north will strengthen over the weekend, and this will dry us out a bit. There will still be a chance for a thunderstorm on Saturday, then Sunday will be mainly dry. It will stay warm and humid through the weekend and into next week. High pressure will keep us mainly dry Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will move through on Wednesday with a chance for thunderstorms. Cooler, drier weather will move in for the end of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower. Lows 70 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.