A little bit of rain is heading our way tomorrow. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the 50s. A cold front will push through tomorrow, bringing scattered showers. It will be warm and breezy tomorrow with highs in the 70s. The front will pass through late in the day, and cooler weather will move in tomorrow night. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Thursday, but it will be much cooler with highs in the 50s. Temperatures will moderate through the rest of the week with highs near 70 by Saturday. A weak cold front will stall in the area Sunday into Monday with a few showers, but not much of a cool down.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and breezy with showers. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Thursday, sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.