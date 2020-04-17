Scattered showers this weekend

After another cool start to the day, we'll warm up nicely to the mid-70s by the afternoon under some clouds and sun to kick off the weekend.

A south breeze will begin to kick in this afternoon as high pressure moves offshore- keeping mild air locked in for tonight with temperatures staying in the 60s overnight into Saturday morning. Some showers and possibly a storm or two will likely start off the day on Saturday with mainly dry weather expected for the remainder of the day. Warm air will keep highs in the 80s for both Saturday and Sunday with more off and on showers and thunderstorms expected for Sunday.