Hot, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. A weak cold front will move into the area tonight, then stall through tomorrow. This will bring a few showers tonight, and scattered thunderstorms tomorrow. It will stay hot and humid with low temperatures tonight in the 70s, and highs tomorrow back into the upper 80s and low 90s. A few thunderstorms are still possible Saturday, but the front will fall apart on Saturday, and our weather will start to dry out. High pressure will strengthen on Sunday and into next week. This will limit our rain chances, with most places staying dry for much of next week. It will also heat up a bit, with highs in the low to mid 90s for much of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 75 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.