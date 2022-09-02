Humidity will increase for the weekend, bringing back the chance for thunderstorms. Tonight will be partly cloudy and warm with low temperatures in the low 70s. The weekend will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the 80s. There will be a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm each day, but showers will be hit or miss, and many places will stay dry. This typical late summer weather will continue through next week. it will stay warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm each day through mid week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and warm. Lows 68 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.