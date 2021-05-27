Scattered storms move through this weekend

The hot, humid weather will continue through the end of the week. High pressure will control our weather through tomorrow. Overnight tonight we’ll see mostly clear skies followed by a sunny start to your Friday. Overnight lows will be on the warm side with most of the region seeing temps only drop down into the low 70s.

A few clouds will move in late in the day on Friday ahead of the next cold front. That front will move through on Saturday with scattered thunderstorms and cooler weather. A slight chance for showers will continue Sunday, and it will be much cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. This cooler weather will continue to start next week. We will dry out for your Memorial Day with temperatures remain slightly below average. Temps will slowly warm into mid-week as some rain chances return.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 67-70 inland, 70-72 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 95-96 inland, 88-90 beaches.