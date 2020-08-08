Scattered storms to end the weekend

Typical August weather will continue for the rest of the weekend and through next week. Warm, humid weather with scattered late day thunderstorms. High pressure centered offshore will control our weather for the next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s at the beach, and low 90s inland. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy at night, it will be warm and muggy with some patchy fog.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Monday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.