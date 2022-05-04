Warm, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. A weak cold front will push into the area tonight, bringing a few scattered thunderstorms. It will stay warm and muggy tonight with low temperatures in the 60s. Tomorrow will not be as warm as it has been with highs in the low to mid 80. It will stay humid, but should stay rain free. We will warm back up on Friday with some inland areas back near 90 degrees. Scattered thunderstorms will develop late in the day ahead of a cold front that will move through Friday night. This front will cool it down for the weekend. A few lingering storms are possible Saturday, then it will dry out on Sunday. High temperatures by Sunday will be in the 70s. This cooler weather will continue into next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows 64 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 86 inland, 80 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid with thunderstorms late in the day. Highs 90 inland, 84 beaches.