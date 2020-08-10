Scattered thunderstorms each afternoon

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will accompany our warm and humid weather this week. Most storms will develop in the afternoon, and continue through the evening hours, but lingering showers will last into the late night hours. High pressure centered offshore will control our weather all week, keeping it warm and humid with temperatures near normal. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. We will see scattered thunderstorms develop tomorrow afternoon. They will be hit or miss, so not everyone will have rain each day. This typical August weather will continue through the weekend.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s to near 90.