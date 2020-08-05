Warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week. A weak stationary front is stalled across the Carolinas, and will help develop scattered thunderstorms through Friday. This front will wash out for the weekend, however the chance for thunderstorms will continue. Temperatures will remain near normal, with highs in the mid to upper 80s along the coast, and in the low 90s inland. This typical August weather will continue through the weekend and into next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.