Scattered thunderstorms tomorrow

Warm, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be warm and muggy with low temperatures in the mid 70s. Tomorrow will warm back into the upper 80s and low 90s, which is close to normal for this time of year. Scattered thunderstorms will develop again tomorrow, forming near the coast in the morning, then moving inland in the afternoon. High pressure will strengthen for the end of the week. Most places will stay dry Thursday and Friday, but there will still be a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Temperatures will stay near normal for the end of the week. The area of high pressure will weaken over the weekend, and a cold front will approach the Carolinas early next week. This will increase the chance for thunderstorms, and will cool it down a little bit.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.