Scattered thunderstorms tonight

Scattered thunderstorms will move through tonight, and the slight chance for storms will be back again tomorrow. A weak cold front pushed into the area today and has stalled. Scattered storms will develop along this front tonight. The front will move back northward as a warm front tomorrow, and there will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm late in the day. This front will get a stronger push southward on Wednesday, bringing another slight chance for a thunderstorm. High temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s tomorrow and Wednesday, then much cooler weather will move in Wednesday night with temperatures dropping into the 40s. High temperatures will be in the 70s Thursday and Friday. A strong cold front will move through Friday night with showers and thunderstorms that may linger into Saturday morning. It will be cool over the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Lows 60 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and cooler with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 75-80.