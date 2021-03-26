Scattered weekend thunderstorms

The warm weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue through the weekend. A weak cold front will move into the area tonight with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. This front will retreat northward tomorrow as a warm front, and will spark a few hit or miss thunderstorms. It will stay warm tonight with lows in the 60s, and we will warm back into the 70s and low 80s tomorrow. Sunday will be another warm day with temperatures warming into the low to mid 80s. A strong cold front will move through Sunday night with a round of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler weather will move in on Monday with highs only in the 60s. A storm system will bring some rain Tuesday. Another strong cold front will bring rain late Wednesday into Thursday, then cooler weather for the end of the week. High temperatures may stay in the 50s Friday, and night time temperatures could fall into the 30s. We will have to watch for late season frost late next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 82 inland, 76 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.