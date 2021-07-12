SCDNR recovers body of missing swimmer in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The body of a missing swimmer was recovered by members of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources’ (SCDNR) this past weekend on the Pee Dee River near the Yauhannah Boat Ramp.

The man was identified as De’Quan Casey by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

SCDNR was contacted on the afternoon of July 10 at approximately 12 P.M. to assist Horry Fire Rescue and other local agencies on the call.

Witness have reported that the missing man was swimming with his family near the boat ramp when one of his children began to struggle in the current. The man was able to assist the child but caught in the current himself and did not resurface.

SCDNR divers responded to the call and took over the search effort at approximately 3:30 P.M.

SCDNR made the recovery at approximately 6:45 P.M. after a search that included a side-scan and hand-held sonar.

“Our goal is always to provide a resolution as soon possible for a grieving family,” said Sergeant Dwayne Rogers, Dive Team Supervisor. “I’m proud of our team members that we could do that in this situation.”