GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders with the SC Department of Natural Resources will host a Saltwater Family Fishing Clinic in Georgetown on April 28.

This is an introductory fishing clinic that will teach reeling and casting techniques, and how to rig a rod and tie fishing knots.

Fishing supplies will be provided.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Inlet-Winyah Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve.

All ages are welcome. However, participants 16 years and older who are planning on fishing during the clinic are required to have a valid SC saltwater fishing license.

SC fishing licenses can be purchased at the Horry County SCDNR Tilting Office, online, or at Walmart, sporting goods stores, and tackle shops across the Lowcountry.

The Saltwater Family Fishing Clinic is free to the public however an RSVP on their Eventbrite page is required.

Parking is available in the gravel lot at Kimbel Lodge.

A similar SCDNR Surf Fishing Clinic will be held in Myrtle Beach on May 4.