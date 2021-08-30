Some schools in Georgetown County are moving to virtual learning

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some schools in Georgetown County will switch to virtual learning due to COVID-19.

The Georgetown County School District announced Monday that Georgetown Middle, Georgetown High, Andrews High, and Carvers Bay High will move to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, August 31st.

All athletic events and practices are canceled during the virtual learning period.

Students tentatively will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, following the Labor Day holiday.

District staff will reassess throughout the week to determine if the date for return needs to be extended.

McDonald Elementary made the switch to virtual learning on Monday.

It follows a move by the Colleton County School District who announced last week it would switch to a virtual/e-learning format from August 30th through September 10th. Dorchester District 4 is also switching to virtual learning.