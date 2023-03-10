GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating after one person was killed in a Friday night collision.

According to SCHP, the crash happened shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Highway 17 just south of Pawleys Island.

SCHP said that the driver of a 2014 Chevy Impala was trying cross Highway 17 when they were hit by an oncoming GMC pickup truck.

The driver of the Chevy died and a passenger was hospitalized.

The driver of the GMC was also hospitalized.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.