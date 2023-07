GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a July 18 collision that left one person dead.

According to SCHP, the incident happened around 8:55 p.m. on Big Dam Swamp Road near Andrews.

SCHP said that a bicyclist was riding eastbound on Big Dam Swamp Road in the westbound lane. The bicyclist switched lanes and was rear-ended by a Nissan SUV traveling eastbound.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital and later died.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured.