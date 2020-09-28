Search resumes Monday for two missing boaters in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The search for two missing boaters resumed Monday morning in Georgetown County.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, crews began searching for an overdue boat with two people aboard near Winyah Bay over the weekend.

They say two men, Marquis Michael and Kinsley Johnson, were last seen on a green 8-foot Jon boat in the Sampit River on Saturday.

Photos: U.S. Coast Guard

Family members told Coast Guard crews that the two men were only going out for a few hours and department rom the Carol Ashmore Campbell Marina in Georgetown.

Crews searched throughout the night Saturday, before resuming a search again Sunday. Efforts began again by air and boat early Monday morning.

Crews with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are assisting the Coast Guard in their search for the two men.

One individual is described as a black male about 6 ‘2” weighing 240 pounds. They were last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts with dreadlocks.

The other is described as a black male about 5’8” weighing 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a white hat and orange life jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to please call Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.

