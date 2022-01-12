Second Georgetown County school temporarily going virtual

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County School District (GCSD) officials on Wednesday announced that Georgetown Middle School will transition to virtual learning beginning Thursday.

Georgetown Middle School is the second GCSD school to transition this week, with Brown’s Ferry Elementary being the first.

GCSD said that the decision was made due to the COVID-19 surge brought on by the Omicron variant and in accordance with guidelines set by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The district said in part:

“Currently in our county and state, COVID-19 is causing illness in both young children and adults. Unfortunately, we are seeing the impact among our students and staff at Georgetown Middle School. As the number of employees in isolation and quarantine as a result of COVID-19 has increased, it has become difficult to safely and adequately staff positions critical to the school’s operation and is impacting our ability to provide quality instruction to students at home and in school.”

Electronic devices will be provided by the district so that students can complete synchronous and asynchronous assignments. Details about lessons and food services will be sent out by school administration.

District staff will meet on January 21 to determine whether an extension is needed, but students are tentatively expected to return to in-person classes on January 24.