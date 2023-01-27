GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly Tuesday night shooting in Georgetown County.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) responded to a home off Meadow Street around midnight where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Edna Faye Daniels, 78, was arrested Friday after she allegedly “undertook actions to facilitate the concealment of the murder,” deputies said.

The shooting occurred at Daniels’ residence and she provided false information to investigators while being questioned, according to affidavits. In addition, the affidavits indicate that the suspect, Ryan Woodruff, was Daniels’ grandson.

She was charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to murder and is awaiting a bond hearing.

“There are consequences for lying to the police during a criminal investigation,” Sheriff Carter Weaver said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.