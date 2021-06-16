Second suspect arrested in murder of elderly Georgetown couple

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Wednesday arrested a second suspect for her role in the May 22 murder of an elderly couple at their home on Graham Road.

Alecia Renee Childers is being charged with two counts of murder after the couple was found bludgeoned to death.

Childers’ boyfriend, Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, was also arrested for the murder.

According to investigators, Woodruff also bludgeoned Childers in the head sometimes after the murder. He was arrested in Williamsburg County on those charges.

As Childers recovered, she cooperated with law enforcement. But GCSO says that “as evidence continued to unfold and Childers’ culpability became more apparent, she absconded.”

She was found in the Rose Hill community and taken into custody. She is at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.