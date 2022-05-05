Thunderstorms late tomorrow will bring in much cooler weather for the weekend. Tonight will be another warm and muggy night with low temperatures in the 60s. We will heat back up again tomorrow with many places away from the coast reaching 90 degrees, plus it will be humid. Thunderstorms will move through the area tomorrow evening, and there is the potential for severe weather. Tomorrow is a WEATHER ALERT DAY, and the greatest risk from the thunderstorms will be damaging wind and large hail. There is a small chance for a tornado. Thunderstorms will move into Darlington and Marlboro Counties by 6pm, and push off the coast by 10pm. A strong cold front will move through the area tomorrow night. There will still be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm Saturday afternoon, but the big story for the weekend will be the cool down. Highs on Saturday will be near 80. On Sunday we will only warm into the low 70s. This cooler weather will continue into next week. The chance for rain will not return until the second half of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 66 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid with thunderstorms late in the day. Highs 90 inland, 84 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and much cooler with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs near 80.