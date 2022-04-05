Scattered thunderstorms with the risk for severe weather will continue for the next couple of days. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will move through the area this evening, and there is a risk for severe storms that can produce damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. These storms will be east of the Grand Strand by 9pm, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy, windy and mild tonight. Tomorrow will be warm and humid. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening, and may become severe with damaging wind and large hail the main threats. Another round of rain and thunderstorms will move through tomorrow night and Thursday morning ahead of a cold front. The risk for severe storms will be lower with this final batch of storms. It will still be warm on Thursday with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Cooler weather will move in Thursday night, and high temperatures on Friday will be near 70. The cool weather will continue through the weekend. Even with sunshine, highs will be in the 60s over the weekend. Warmer weather will return next week.

Tonight, evening thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy, windy and mild. Lows 58 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. Highs 82 inland, 76 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 82 inland, 76 beaches.