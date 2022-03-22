Rain chances will be increasing for the next couple of days. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the 50s. A cold front will approach the Carolinas tomorrow, bringing mostly cloudy skies and a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the 70s to near 80. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening with the potential for damaging wind or a tornado. Rain and thunderstorms will continue tomorrow night and Thursday. The risk for severe storms is lower on Thursday. We will have periods of heavy rain late tomorrow and Thursday, and are expecting a good, soaking rain. Several inches of rain are possible from late tomorrow through Thursday. Drier air will move in on Friday with sunshine returning. Another cold front will move through on Saturday, bringing in cool weather for the weekend and into next week with high temperatures in the 60s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 54 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and windy with afternoon thunderstorms. Some storms may be severe. Highs 80 inland, 74 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Highs near 70.