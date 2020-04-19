Severe storms Sunday into Monday

Georgetown County News

by: Britney Trumpy

Posted: / Updated:

Overnight Saturday into Sunday we’ll continue to see more clear skies and a cool but pleasant start to your Sunday with lows in the low 50s. Sunday afternoon more clouds will gradually move into the area as a warm front moves over our area.

Overnight Sunday into Monday morning we’re seeing a risk for some severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms with better chances for stronger storms in areas to our south and southwest. However, much like this past week, we could still see a few strong cells push into our area leading to strong damaging wind gusts and localized damage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

View or add a business

TRENDING HEADLINES