One more hot day before it cools down for the weekend. Tonight will be warm and muggy with scattered thunderstorms. It will be hot again tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 90s inland and heat index values over 105. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect tomorrow away from the coast. Thunderstorms will develop late tomorrow ahead of a cold front. There is a chance for severe storms tomorrow, and it is a WEATHER ALERT DAY. Thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts. The cold front will move through tomorrow night, and cooler weather and lower humidity will move in for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday, then in the mid 80s Sunday. Night time temperatures will fall into the 60s at night. The more comfortable weather will continue Monday, then it will heat of for the middle of next week. It will stay dry for most of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows 73 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 98 inland, 92 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny, not as hot and less humid. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.