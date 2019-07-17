Sheriff: Information sought in financial transaction card fraud case

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two people wanted for questioning in a Financial Transaction Card Fraud case at Winyah One Stop convenience store in the 4200 block of the Highmarket Street in Georgetown.

Authorities stated that the store owner told a deputy that two black males have been buying gasoline approximately three or four times a week using different credit card numbers each time.

The purchases cost the owner between $50 and $100 in chargeback costs from credit card companies, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Pictured in the accompanying surveillance video, one of the suspects drives a blue Ford F-150 and the other drives a red 1994 Dodge Ram 1500.

Anyone with information about these two individuals should call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.

