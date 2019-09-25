Sheriff: Man arrested after stealing 300K worth of ‘rare-earth precious metal’

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – On the early morning hours of July 13, 2019, thieves infiltrated 3V Sigma USA chemical facility off of the Sampit River and stole multiple barrels of palladium.

Public Information Officer Jason Lesley stated that palladium is a rare-earth precious metal, worth approximately $300,000.

The case was assigned to deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

After a 10-week investigation, deputies have taken Robert J. Britt, 39, of Georgetown, into custody and charged him with one count of Grand Larceny in connection with the theft of the palladium.

Investigators were also able to recover all of the stolen palladium and return it to 3V Sigma USA.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are likely.