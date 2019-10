MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver announced an investigation into a death at the 4500 block of Old Kings Highway in Murrells Inlet.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division are working at the scene.

Public Information Officer Jason Lesley stated that Sheriff Weaver said there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (843) 546-5102.