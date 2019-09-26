Sheriff: Murrels Inlet man arrested on child pornography charges

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have announced the arrest of a Murrells Inlet man on charges of child pornography.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office took Lawerence Edward Tafoya, 63, of Murrells Inlet, a registered sex offender, into custody. Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver stated that Tafoya was charged with one count of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center, pending a bond hearing.

The news release stated that on September 19, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division received a tip about an individual who was possibly in possession of child pornography.

Agents with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole, while performing a routine search of a parolee’s cell phone, observed what they believed to be child pornography.

According to Public Information Officer Jason Lesley, the device was seized and transferred to the custody of the sheriff’s office where certified forensic examiners were able to analyze and extract its contents.

Lesley added that the search uncovered dozens of digital files depicting minor children in a state of sexually explicit nudity.