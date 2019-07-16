Sheriff reintroduces awareness campaign ‘Lock-It or Lost-It’

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) -The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office would like to make everyone aware of the rise in thefts from unlocked motor vehicles during tourist season.

Sheriff Lane Cribb is reintroducing an awareness campaign called “Lock-It or Lose-It”, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The question is, “Could thefts have been reduced if the doors were locked?” Trends in breaking into motor vehicles reveal offenders prefer unlocked cars because they are an easier target. A locked car with valuables left within eyesight is an inviting target too.

Listed below are a few simple suggestions that can be used to discourage a thief from breaking into your vehicle:



• Lock your doors! If a thief is on a mission, he/she is far more likely to try his luck elsewhere if your doors are locked.

• If possible, remove all valuables; thieves will search for other vehicles that are easier targets if they do not see anything of value in your car. If you choose not to remove valuables from your vehicle, conceal them from view by securing them in a glove box, center console, or, even better, in the trunk.

• Be aware of where you park your vehicle. If it is during daylight hours, park it where it is constantly being seen by somebody. Don’t try to hide it because the place you may choose will be a perfect location for a break-in. During the night, if possible, park in an area with a lot of light; light is an enemy of thieves.

• If you park your vehicle at home in a garage with a door, keep the garage door closed and locked.

• Be aware of anyone who looks suspicious roaming your neighborhood. Call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102 if you suspect someone.

Sheriff Cribb said, “I would like to encourage the citizens and visitors of Georgetown County to be more cautious when leaving their vehicles unattended by locking their doors and removing their valuables. By doing this, I feel that the amount of motor vehicle break-ins will reduce dramatically.”