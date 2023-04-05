GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Deputies are warning residents of a recent phone scam involving the impersonation of Georgetown County officials.

Sheriff Carter Weaver said the agency has received several reports of scammers pretending to be Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office employees and demanding money to avoid arrest.

In two of those instances, the scammers requested $2,500 in Bitcoin, authorities said.

“Scammers also request payment in gift cards, another clue the call is not legitimate,” deputies said. “Law enforcement will never contact people by telephone demanding payment.”

If you receive a suspicious call, authorities said you should contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.