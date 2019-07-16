Sheriff’s Office Citizen Academy deadline will be September 3rd

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for this year’s Citizen Academy until September 3.

The eight-week program is designed to inform members of the community about the responsibilities and operations of local law enforcement. The classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 17-Nov. 5, at the sheriff’s office, 430 N. Fraser St., Georgetown, SC.

Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb said the academy furthers his agency’s goal of community outreach to identify problems, develop solutions and reduce crime.

“The Citizen Academy is not designed to turn a person into a law enforcement officer,” Cribb said. “However, it will educate them on the day-to-day operations of a law enforcement agency. The academy will give them an appreciation of what officers do and the decisions they must make.”

Applicants must be Georgetown County residents, at least 18 years old with a valid driver’s license, and undergo a background investigation and criminal history check.

Applications for this year’s Citizen Academy are available on the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office website. Go to www.gcsheriff.org/citizensacademy.html to get a form for printing. Once completed, deliver or mail applications to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 430 N Fraser St., Georgetown, SC, 29440. For questions, please contact Capt. Tyler Monroe (843) 436-6032.