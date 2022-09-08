GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest for shooting into an occupied vehicle Thursday morning.

Jonathan Schuler (29) was arrested for firing a gun at an occupied vehicle in the McDonald area, deputies said.

Schuler was arrested after the sheriff’s office received a report of an armed man riding a bicycle.

“The subject was located at a relative’s house on Yadkin Avenue and placed into custody; charges are pending,” the release stated.

The incident prompted McDonald School to be placed on lockdown briefly Thursday morning until Schuler was located.

There were no injuries.