Shooter sentenced to 20 years in Pawleys Island nightclub killing

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW/WCBD) – A Pawleys Island man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the shooting death of a man at a local nightclub.

According to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, 28-year-old Damien C. Grate, of Pawleys Island, pleaded guilty on Monday, June 17th to voluntary manslaughter.

Grate was accused of shooting 24-year-old Lamar Easterling back in July of 2018 following an altercation at the nightclub on Petigru Drive.

Another person was also injured in that shooting.

