GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Georgetown are investigating after a person was reportedly struck by gunfire overnight.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an incident involving gunshots early Sunday morning.

Reports say one person had received a non-life-threatening injury.

The victim was transported by private vehicle to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital around 3 a.m.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.