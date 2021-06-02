Showers and storms continue Thursday

Rain chances will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure offshore will continue to direct moisture into the Carolinas through Friday. This will keep it warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Scattered showers will continue tonight. Tomorrow will be rather cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. We should see more sunshine Friday, but still a good chance for showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. High pressure will strengthen for the weekend with more sunshine and warmer weather. Some spots could be near 90 on Sunday. There will still be a chance for afternoon storms over the weekend, but the rain chance will be lower than the next couple of days. Next week will start sunny, hot and mainly dry with temperatures in the 90s away from the coast.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 68 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.