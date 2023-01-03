Rain chances are returning for the middle of the week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with low temperatures near 60. Our normal high temperature this time of year is 57! A few showers are possible west of I-95 overnight. Tomorrow will remain mostly cloudy, and it will be windy and warm ahead of a cold front. Highs will warm into the mid 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will move through late in the day as a cold front moves through. We will dry out on Thursday, and it will be a little cooler. Highs will still be near 70 on Thursday as sunshine returns. Temperatures will return to normal on Friday. We will see plenty of sunshine, but it will be cooler with highs near 60. This more seasonable weather will continue into the weekend. A weak system may bring a few showers on Monday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. A few showers west of I-95. Lows near 60.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, windy and warm with showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday, partly sunny and not as warm. Highs near 70.