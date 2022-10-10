Nice weather will be back again tomorrow, then rain chances return for the middle of the week. High pressure to our north will keep winds off the ocean through tomorrow. We will see mostly cloudy skies tonight, then those clouds will break up a bit tomorrow. Most of Wednesday will be nice, then a warm front will push in late in the day, bringing showers late Wednesday and Wednesday night. Showers will continue Thursday ahead of a cold front that will push through Thursday night. Drier air will build in Friday with plenty of sunshine. The sunny, warm weather will continue into the weekend.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday, partly sunny with showers late. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.